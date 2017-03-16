TBI on the scene of officer-involved shooting in Crockett County

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting, The Jackson Sun is reporting.

The incident happened on Highway 88 at Highway 412.

The road is currently blocked as authorities conduct their investigation.

Authorities told WBBJ in Jackson that one person was hurt in the shooting, but no deputies were injured.

