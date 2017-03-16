× TBI ‘extremely concerned’ about welfare of missing 15-year-old girl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is “extremely concerned” about the welfare of missing 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas.

According to new evidence uncovered during the investigation, the TBI said it appears 50-year-old Tad Cummins was abusing his role as a teacher in order to “lure and potentially exploit her.”

Elizabeth was last seen around 8 a.m. at the Shoney’s in Columbia, Tennessee. Her parents reported her missing that very same day, with an Amber Alert being issued the following day. She was later spotted in Decatur, Alabama around 3 p.m. Monday.

Elizabeth is a 15-year-old white female, with blonde hair, hazel eyes, stands 5’5” and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Cummins is a white male, who stands 6’0”, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He is believe to be armed with two handguns and driving a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT.

UPDATE: Here's the latest in our ongoing #TNAMBERAlert. We're doing everything we can to bring Elizabeth home. https://t.co/iJs4ZXusme pic.twitter.com/tnamANlpi7 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 16, 2017