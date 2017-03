Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RHINECLIFF, NY --Some unlucky passengers waiting for a train in new york were blasted by a wall of snow as it pulled into the station.

The wall towered several feet over the platform.

Some people tried to duck out of the way but they couldn't escape.

it happened Wednesday morning at the Rhinecliff Station about two hours north of manhattan.

One man who filmed it at said many of the passengers who boarded the train looked "like little frosty ice-men".