Parents facing charge afer Iowa 16-year-old found starved to death

DES MOINES, Ia. — Nicole Finn is facing a charge of first-degree murder for the death of her 16-year-old adopted daughter, Natalie Finn, and several felony charges for the abuse of her two siblings.

According the the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office, Natalie died from emaciation due to denial of critical care. Natalie’s two siblings, a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, were found underweight and suffering from bedsores and living in deplorable conditions.

According to The Des Moines Register, when medics found Natalie she was lying on a linoleum floor wearing an adult diaper and had been laying in her own waste for some time. Her room had no beds or furniture.

Nicole ex-husband, Joseph Finn, also faces charges of neglect or abandonment, child endangerment, and kidnapping. Both are awaiting their October trial in Polk County Jail.