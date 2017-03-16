× Mississippi woman charged with bestiality

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. — A Mississippi woman has been charged with having sex with a dog.

Amy Graves is charged with bestiality and having unnatural intercourse.

A tip came into the sheriff’s office about a video of the act posted online, according to the New York Post.

“We were able to download pictures from that website that depicted the incident and through the investigation, we were able to identify that it was her,” Sheriff Danny Rigel told The Post.

The dog has been placed with a family member.

Graves could face up to ten years behind bars if convicted.