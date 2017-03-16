McDonald’s tweets, deletes message to Trump: ‘You’re disgusting’

A quickly deleted tweet from McDonald’s verified Twitter account took aim at President Donald Trump on Thursday.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, said: “@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands.”

The tweet was published at 9:16 a.m. and pinned to the top of the McDonald’s (MCD) Twitter account page, before it was deleted about 20 minutes later.

A new tweet reads, “Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this.”