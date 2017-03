× Man critically injured in shooting in the UofM area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are on the scene of a shooting near the University of Memphis.

The incident happened in the 700 block of South Highland outside The Cookout.

The male victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.



Police told WREG the suspect was wearing a black skullcap and a red jacket. He was last seen heading westbound from the scene.