Man arrested after holding customers at gunpoint inside Tops BBQ

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating after a Tops BBQ was robbed Thursday evening.

WREG has learned three customers and several employees were inside the business in the 4000 block of Rhodes when an armed suspect walked in. He demanded money and cell phones from the victims before taking off.

Customers followed the suspect to a nearby house where he was taken into custody.

Authorities have not identified the suspect at this time.