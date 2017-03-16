× Little girl gives up her birthday party to care for the homeless

CHICAGO — Instead of asking for presents or cake, six-year-old Armani Crews asked her parents to feed the homeless.

For her sixth birthday party, Armani told her parents that instead of having a birthday party she wanted to feed the homeless and insisted on serving what she would have had at her party.

Coworkers of her parents and friends began donating after word spread of the little girl’s touching plans. Care packages were made containing hygiene products and essentials such as deodorant, toothpaste, protein bars, and socks. Armani helped put them together every night with her family.

On March 8th, Armani wore a tiara while handing out hot meals and care packages to a turnout of about 125 homeless people.

Armani’s mother, Artesha Crews, told CNN, “We take a lot for granted. There are plenty of places in Chicago that need help. If we help each other, we’ll be okay.”