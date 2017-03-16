Juveniles arrested after overnight police chase
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Charges are pending against four juveniles who were arrested early Thursday after a police chase in Southeast Memphis.
Police say the teenagers were riding in a vehicle that was reported stolen yesterday.
The owner of the vehicle called police overnight after spotting the vehicle.
He followed it and told police that the suspects pointed a gun at him before driving away.
Officers later spotted the vehicle and began following it through Parkway Village and into Southeast Memphis.
The pursuit ended at the Governors Inn & Suites on Mt. Moriah shortly after 2 a.m.
Police say the four suspects bailed out of the vehicle, damaging an MPD police cruiser in the process.
Officers quickly took the suspects into custody.
No one was injured.