Juveniles arrested after overnight police chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Charges are pending against four juveniles who were arrested early Thursday after a police chase in Southeast Memphis.

Police say the teenagers were riding in a vehicle that was reported stolen yesterday.

The owner of the vehicle called police overnight after spotting the vehicle.

He followed it and told police that the suspects pointed a gun at him before driving away.

Officers later spotted the vehicle and began following it through Parkway Village and into Southeast Memphis.

The pursuit ended at the Governors Inn & Suites on Mt. Moriah shortly after 2 a.m.

Police say the four suspects bailed out of the vehicle, damaging an MPD police cruiser in the process.

Officers quickly took the suspects into custody.

No one was injured.