Group gives teens the chance to dream and get on the job experience

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Since 2008 Verlean Kelly and her band of volunteers have been showing teens in the North Memphis and Frayser area life outside of their neighborhoods.

Each summer, Greater Life Network takes teens on two trips.

They visit Washington, D.C. and attend Pat Houston's teen summit in Shelby, North Carolina.

The teens started a magazine called Teens Who Dream.

The first edition features actress Renee Lawless of 'The Have and Have Nots' who is also an advisory board member for the organization.

Te magazine is for teens by teens.

It highlights what teens are doing in the Greater Life Network.