Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Three firefighters injured during early morning house fire in Cordova.

All three were treated on the scene and went back to work.

The fire broke out around 3:15 a.m. at a house in the 9400 block of Grove Road near Davies Plantation Road.

A man in the home was treated for minor injuries.

Another adult and three juveniles escaped without injuries.

According to preliminary reports, flames were coming through the roof by the time firefighters arrived.