RALEIGH, N.C. –Fire crews are working a massive five-alarm fire in the heart of downtown Raleigh.

According to WRAL, an apartment building that was under construction was engulfed in flames Thursday night. The fire then quickly spread to several other surrounding buildings.

Residents have been evacuated from the area and multiple streets have been shut down.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

No word yet on any injuries.

Massive fire in downtown #Raleigh tonight. I hope everyone in the adjacent buildings is okay pic.twitter.com/33hxBjR4VD — Jay Nakai (@JayNakai) March 17, 2017

Downtown Raleigh watch tower crane fall pic.twitter.com/GsLRCEQwuL — Danny Horton (@Danny51legend) March 17, 2017