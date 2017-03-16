Caught on Camera: Woman escapes kidnapping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Al. -- A kidnapping and robbery overnight in Avondale left one woman with minor injuries.

According to Sgt. Bryan Shelton, the 25-year-old victim was taken by a suspect outside of her apartment on 4th Avenue South and 38th Street in Birmingham's Avondale neighborhood around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the suspect pointed a gun at her and demanded money.

When the victim said she didn't have any money, the suspect forced her into her black Nissan Altima. Later, he made her move to the trunk of the car.

Shelton said the suspect took her cell phone and wallet.

The victim was then taken to Gas Land on Bessemer Road at approximately 11:40 p.m., where the suspect entered the gas station and tried to withdraw cash from the ATM.

Yosef Alsabah, the owner of Gas Land, said the suspect tried to withdraw cash several times before approaching the counter and asking for help with the ATM.

"He was not right... there was something going on with him," Alsabah said. "He looked like he had a pistol in his pocket-- I kept an eye on him."

Alsabah said the suspect was trying to withdraw more money than was in the account and was becoming frustrated. The owner told the suspect he should come back later and try again.

When the suspect left and started to drive off, Alsabah watched him through the window of the store. Then, he saw the trunk pop open and a woman jump out.

"I got her inside and locked the door, then called the police," Alsabah said.

Once inside, she grabbed Alsabah's shotgun. He told her to be careful and assured her that the suspect was not coming back.

According to Alsabah, the victim said after the was forced into the car, she was driven to multiple ATMs where the suspect withdrew money using her debit card.

The victim used Alsabah's phone to call her family, and police arrived shortly after. Alsabah said the victim had a few cuts on her, and was taken to a nearby hospital by a relative.

No suspects are in custody as of Wednesday morning.