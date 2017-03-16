Baby dies when 911 calls go unanswered

DALLAS — A grieving mother is seeking answers after the death of her six-month-old son, Brandon Alex.

She says the child’s babysitter tried to call 911 for help, only to be put on hold several times Saturday evening.

“He was only six months. It wasn’t his time. I’m so hurt,” said his mother, Bridget Alex.

She was attending her nephew’s funeral when Brandon’s babysitter called to say he fell and wouldn’t wake up.

“I said, ‘Why you couldn’t call 911?’ She said, ‘I am calling 911. They are not answering their phones,'” Alex said.

Saturday evening, the city of Dallas reports it had a surge of ghost calls from T-Mobile numbers, an ongoing problem that has tied up emergency lines for hours at a time. At one point, 422 calls were on hold.

Brandon’s babysitter tried three times but never got through.

“The last time she called, they had her on hold for 31 minutes,” Alex said.

The city’s goal is to answer 911 calls within 10 seconds. Saturday night, it reports the average hold time was between 30 and 40 minutes.

“I just want y’all to tell me why didn’t you respond to my son? That’s all I want to know is why,” Alex said.

She said she drove home, picked up her son and raced him to the hospital herself.

By the time she arrived, Alex said Brandon had stopped breathing.

Alex blames the city and T-Mobile for failing to fix a problem they’ve had since November.

For her, it is now too late for her to fix anything.

“At the end of the day, I’m still going to be here hurt because he will not be here. I’m not going to see him or smell him or touch me or kiss him ever again,” she said.

According to city officials, if a T-Mobile customer calls 911, their phone continues to dial 911 numerous times, and the calls register as hangups.

Operators then must call those numbers to verify if emergency assistance is needed or if police must be sent.

T-Mobile says it is trying to resolve the issue.

The mayor of Dallas has blasted T-Mobile for what happened, saying they need to move faster to fix it.