A Memphis family is honored for their battle against cancer

.GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — He’s fought a battle no child should and now one local boy has been rewarded.

John Hobbs, son of French Hobbs the former coach of the Germantown High School baseball team has been awarded the “Red Devil Courage Award.”

The award, given Wednesday night, happened the family learned French is cancer free.

Hobbs currently coaches at Center High School, but when his youngest son was born he was coaching at Germantown High School.

John, who is only two, was battling for his life before he was ever diagnosed for with cancer.

Elizabeth Hobbs told WREG her pregnancy with John was so complicated it caused her to go into a coma for three months.

“French was making arrangements for my funeral, rather than planning for Johns arrival,” she said.

During this time, the GHS Baseball family took care of not only Mr. Hobbs but his three daughters.

“Coach Callaway and the rest of the coaches really took care of me and let me put my family first. It was truly a blessing to be coaching so close to the hospital and have people who would do anything to help me,” said Hobbs.

John was born in November of 2014, and in August of 2016, he was diagnosed with mesenchymal chondrosarcoma which is a rare form of bone cancer.

After 8 months of cancer treatments at St. Jude, he was declared cancer free.

You can follow any updates on their Facebook page at Praying for Baby Hobbs.