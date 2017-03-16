× France issues alert after school shooting

PARIS — One person has been arrested after a shooting at a high school in south-east France, authorities said Thursday.

An elite police operations unit was at the scene at the Alexis de Tocqueville school in the town of Grasse, the Prefecture of Alpes-Maritimes said.

CNN’s French affiliate BFMTV reported that a 17-year-old armed with a rifle, a handgun, a revolver and two grenades entered the high school at about lunchtime and opened fire at the headteacher.

Two people are injured, including the headteacher, according to BFMTV, and the armed individual has been arrested.

The school has been evacuated and is currently being searched, BFMTV said.

The French Interior Ministry tweeted that the security situation was ongoing and urged people to stay away from the area.

#Grasse Intervention des secours et de @PoliceNat06 en cours. Respectez les consignes de sécurité. Évitez le secteur du lycée #Tocqueville pic.twitter.com/st07sg2v80 — Ministère Intérieur (@Place_Beauvau) March 16, 2017