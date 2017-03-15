Zoo Officials: April the Giraffe is ‘at the end of her pregnancy’

HARPURSVILLE, NY — April the Giraffe is at the end of her pregnancy, officials with the Animal Adventure Park announced Wednesday.

As of Tuesday evening, April is reportedly experiencing slight discharge, swelling and pulsing — all signs that her bundle of joy could be here soon.

Thousands have been tuning in each day to watch the live feed camera from inside April’s enclosure.

Note: The feed could go out due to wintry weather in New York. If it goes out, simply click refresh.

