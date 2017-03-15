Winter storm continues to wreak havoc on Northeast

NEW YORK — Dipping temperatures and icy conditions are the concern Wednesday morning across the Northeast following the late-season Noreaster that pelted the region with record setting snow Tuesday.

Blizzard Warnings remain for parts of New England and upstate New York this morning after the powerful storm paralyzed much of the area, making travel treacherous and knocking down power lines.

A huge pine tree came crashing through a rood and into a little girl’s bedroom in Hingham, Massachusetts.

“It went through the attic and a little bit through my daughter’s bedroom. No one was hurt,” said Lauren Holm.

In Massachusetts, 70 mile per hour wind gusts along with a combination of heavy snow caused whiteout conditions.

“You just plow it, and you see it coming again, you get five feet up the street, and it comes again,” said one plow driver.

“It’s pretty hard to see.”

And the mid-March storm didn’t let up. Overnight in Virginia, drivers had zero visibility as they tried to navigate through the storm.

In New Hampshire, water splashed onto an already icy bridge making getting across even harder.

Parts of Pennsylvania received more than two feet of snow, and as the snow tapers off, the Northeast braces for plunging temperatures. They’re expecting them to fall 10 to 20 degrees below average over the next couple of days.

The storm continues to have an effect on travel. More than 1,100 flights are cancelled for Wednesday.

At least three deaths are blamed on the nor’easter. More than 200,000 homes and businesses were without power during the peak of the storm.