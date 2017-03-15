× Things to do with your kids to survive spring break

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Spring break is almost over, and with the weather not having anything to do with spring, finding something to do may be difficult.

Here are some things that you might be helpful to get you through the week.

With St. Patrick’s Day coming up this weekend, spend some time creating some festive activities with your kids.

Jennifer from The Jenny Revolution has a great post on 10 different craft activities you can do, ranging from a shamrock made with handprints to a shamrock wreath.

If crafts aren’t your thing, you could teach your kids some culinary skills by making some St. Patrick’s Day snacks.

Leprechaun cookies, lucky charm rice crispy treats, and corned beef and cabbage. You can even try some treats that are great for adults too.

This weekend is also the A Taste of the Caribbean Food Festival. The event is being held Saturday at 200 Madison Ave. across from AutoZone Park.

The event starts at 12 p.m. and goes until 4:30 pm. Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for kids ages 4 to 12. Food is included with admissions.

If you have any great spring break ideas, be sure to share them on our Facebook page.