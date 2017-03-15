× The Cosmo Cook with a classic southern dish, made easy!

We can always count on The Cosmopolitan Cook, Chef Ragan Oglesby to turn up the heat in the kitchen!

She’s here with an easy weeknight meal you can make for your family.

It’s a new twist on a classic southern dish!

Shrimp & Smoked Cheddar Grits

Ingredients

4 cups chicken stock

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup stone-ground grits

3 tablespoons butter

2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 lbs. shrimp, peeled and deveined

6 slices bacon, chopped

2 tablespoons chopped scallion

1 large clove garlic, minced

1 cup of grape tomatoes

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon paprika

4 teaspoons white wine

Directions

Bring water to chicken stock to a boil; add butter, salt and pepper. Stir grits slowly and cook until water is absorbed, about 20 to 25 minutes. Reduce heat to low.

Rinse shrimp and pat dry. Fry the bacon in a large skillet until browned; drain well. Pour the grease in a heat safe container, add shrimp to that same pan. Cook until shrimp turn pink. Add tomatoes, chopped bacon, scallions and garlic. Season with onion powder, salt, pepper and paprika. Sauté for 3 minutes. Add white wine. Spoon grits into a serving bowl, top with cheddar cheese. Spoon shrimp mixture over cheddar grits. Serve immediately.