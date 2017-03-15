× Teenage auto theft suspects charged following police chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two juveniles are facing charges after refusing to stop for authorities.

According to authorities, they spotted a stolen car in the parking lot of Bass Pro. When they went to stop the vehicle, the 16-year-old driver and his 17-year-old passenger refused to stop. The driver ran a red light at North Second and Jefferson Avenue, hit another car, then struck a building at 147 Jefferson.

That’s when the suspects jumped out of the stolen car and took off on foot. They were eventually taken into custody.

Both are facing a long list of charges including unlawful possession of a weapon, marijuana possession, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, evading arrest and auto theft.

The 16-year-old was also charged with evading arrest in a vehicle, reckless driving, not having a drivers license and not having insurance.

The victims who were hit by the teens are expected to be okay.