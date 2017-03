× Suspects fire shots at woman who found them in her stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot at when she found her car that had been stolen, police said.

The victim told police she saw her stolen car at Sheffield Avenue and Goodlett Street.

There were several people in the car, and they shot at her, police said.

No one was hurt.

The suspects drove away and are at large.

Police did not have any information about the car theft at this time, but it’s a 1998 Toyota Corolla.