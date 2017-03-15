Southaven Police searching for murder suspect

Posted 10:19 am, March 15, 2017, by , Updated at 11:08AM, March 15, 2017

Tyrus Montess Broom/ Southaven Police

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Southaven Police are searching for a young adult wanted for murder.

Tyrus Montess Broom, 18, is wanted in connection with a murder that happened in Southaven on Friday, March 3 at the Legacy Crossing Apartments off Highway 51.

One person died and another was injured as a result of that shooting.

Call the Southaven Police Department at (662) 393-8652 or the Desoto County Crimes Stoppers at (662) 429-TIPS if you know where he is.