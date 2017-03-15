Southaven Police searching for murder suspect
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Southaven Police are searching for a young adult wanted for murder.
Tyrus Montess Broom, 18, is wanted in connection with a murder that happened in Southaven on Friday, March 3 at the Legacy Crossing Apartments off Highway 51.
One person died and another was injured as a result of that shooting.
Call the Southaven Police Department at (662) 393-8652 or the Desoto County Crimes Stoppers at (662) 429-TIPS if you know where he is.
34.991859 -90.002296