Southaven Police searching for murder suspect

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Southaven Police are searching for a young adult wanted for murder.

Tyrus Montess Broom, 18, is wanted in connection with a murder that happened in Southaven on Friday, March 3 at the Legacy Crossing Apartments off Highway 51.

One person died and another was injured as a result of that shooting.

Call the Southaven Police Department at (662) 393-8652 or the Desoto County Crimes Stoppers at (662) 429-TIPS if you know where he is.