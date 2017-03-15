× South Carolina substitute accused of being drunk at school

CAYCE, S.C. — A substitute teacher is facing some tough charges after she reportedly became drunk while on the clock.

Judith Richards-Gartee was arrested Friday after she began acting erratically inside Brookland-Cayce High School, WIS reported. Authorities later discovered she had brought an open container with her to work and reportedly had been drinking it throughout the day.

Richards-Gartee was charged with disorderly conduct.