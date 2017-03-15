× President Trump to visit Nashville Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The city of Nashville is getting ready for the arrival of President Donald Trump.

The president will arrive in Nashville Wednesday afternoon, and immediately head to The Hermitage, the home of President Andrew Jackson. He’ll lay a wreath at President Jackson’s tomb to mark what would have been Jackson’s 250th birthday and then be given a private tour of Jackson’s home, according to Howard Kittell, the President and CEO of The Hermitage mansion.

From there, he’ll head to Municipal Auditorium for a rally, reported to The Tennessean.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the rally including WREG’s Bridget Chapman.

