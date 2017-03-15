× Police: Man arrested after mentioning sexual encounter during job interview

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV. — A South Charleston man was trying to land a job, but instead ended up behind bars.

Tyler Ray Price was reportedly in a job interview with the South Charleston Police Department when he admitted to having sex with a woman after a night of drinking, and then recording a video after the encounter. The video, he said, was still on his phone.

Several days later, officers asked the woman about the video, to which she replied that she had not consented to having sex with Price or being recorded. She said she had been drinking heavily the night in question.

The victim also told authorities she had received a call from Price the day of the interview letting her know about the video, reported WCHS.

Price was taken into custody and charged with second-degree sexual assault.