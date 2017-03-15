× Oklahoma Senator under investigation after boy discovered inside his hotel room

MOORE, Okla. — An Oklahoma Senator is under investigation by police after allegedly being with a teenage boy in a hotel.

Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn confirmed the investigation by the Moore Police Department to NewsChannel 4.

NewsChannel 4 has learned this involves an incident last week where Ralph Shortey was found in a Super 8 Motel room in Moore with a teenage boy.

The Moore Police Department has confirmed to NewsChannel 4 that they went to the hotel for a welfare check and found a juvenile male in a hotel room with an adult male.

A Super 8 Motel employee has confirmed to NewsChannel 4 that “a Ralph Shortey did check in on March 8th with a checkout date on March 9th.”

NewsChannel 4 has tried to call Shortey several times, but our calls have gone to voicemail.

The district attorney has not seen the investigative report yet and won’t comment any further at this point.

The Oklahoma Democratic party says Shortey should suspend himself from official activities.

“While a final resolution should await completion of the police investigation, Sen Ralph Shortey owes it to his constituents and all taxpayers to suspend himself from all official activities. This is far too embarrassing to have him speak, vote or represent Oklahoma on any issue,” said Oklahoma Democratic Party Chair Mark Hammons.