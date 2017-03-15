× Oil-filled rail car catches on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A rail car filled with oil caught on fire Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis Fire put it out quickly, and no one was hurt.

Fire spokesman Wayne Cooke said it was carrying about 40,000 gallons of soybean oil for Valley Products, a company that makes soap.

The fire happened at the company’s location in the 3000 block of South Center Road.

Cooke said the fire ignited when Valley Products crews were welding on top of the tank.

Crews are cooling the tank to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

There was never a hazard to anyone in the area, he said.