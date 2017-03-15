× Mother’s dying words leads to Amber Alert for missing child

FULTON COUNTY, Ohio — A mother’s dying words leads to a multi-state search for a 10-month-old boy.

Mandi Mangas was inside her father’s home with her baby, Winston, when the estranged father burst in, and shot the 23-year-old in the chest. He also reportedly forced Mangas’ stepmother into his car before taking off with the child, WTOL reported.

When authorities arrived on the scene, Mangas kept asking “Where’s Winston?” before she died. Officers said it was at that point they realized the child was missing and issued an Amber Alert.

The child’s father, James Ramey, was arrested less than 3 hours later about 150 miles away. Authorities said if it wasn’t for Mangas and the Amber Alert, they probably wouldn’t have captured him as quickly as they did.

Mangas’ father said he’s just happy to have little Winston and his wife back. He’s also proud that his daughter’s last thoughts were of her child.