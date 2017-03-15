× McDonald’s employee jumps out drive-thru window to help off-duty officer

DORAL, Fl. — A Florida McDonald’s employee is being hailed as a hero for helping an off-duty police officer in medical distress. The entire incident was caught on video.

“I never panicked. I never panicked at all. My brain was on hero mode. Totally.”

Twenty-two year old Pedro Viloria served one heck of a happy meal Tuesday morning.

“I thought immediately something’s going wrong with that woman now, and I got to do something to help her.”

He was working the drive-thru when the officer pulled in with her kids in the backseat. She was having a medical emergency and Viloria didn’t hesitate. In fact, he hopped right out of the window and ran to her car.

“Her kids were screaming, like, ‘Mother, mother! Stop it! Mother, what are you doing?'”

Another camera showed what appears to be the officer’s car rolling forward. Inside, an off-duty Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue Officer is also at the McDonald’s. He too ran out to assist, but it was Viloria who alerted everyone.

“I thought if these kids lose their mother today, that’s going to be tragic.”

Thanks to his quick actions, that didn’t happen.

The officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment.