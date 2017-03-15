LIVE: President Trump holds rally in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Nashville Wednesday evening.

He’s expected to discuss education and health care.

Earlier in the day, he laid a wreath at President Andrew Jackson’s tomb to mark what would have been Jackson’s 250th birthday. Trump then toured the Hermitage.

Protesters showed up outside the Municipal Auditorium, but they were joined by a long line of supporters. Thousands are expected at the rally.

WREG’s Bridget Chapman is there now. You can watch Trump speak live on our Facebook page or here on WREG.com.