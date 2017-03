× Investigators: Vacant home intentionally set on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fire investigators say a home that caught fire early Wednesday morning was intentionally set ablaze.

The incident happened in the 3200 block of Manhattan Avenue around 3 a.m.

Investigators determined the fire started inside the home and quickly spread, causing significant smoke, fire and water damage.

Anyone with information on this case should call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.