Illinois security guard shoots bank robbery suspect

ROCKFORD, Ill. — “There is no doubt in my mind the actions of Brian Harrison saved the lives of those that were employees in the Alpine Bank location on that date and saved his own life.”

It took just seconds for chaos to erupt inside a Rockford, Illinois bank.

Surveillance video shows Laurence Turner walk into the bank and fire once into the ceiling. That’s when Security Officer Brian Harrison, a former Winnebago County deputy, jumped into action.

“They are taught generally to shoot center mass in the body. This is a very dynamic, active situation and he’s doing what he was trained probably for 30 years to do and it was eliminate and take care of the threat,” said Rockford Police Department Chief Dan O’Shea.

Turner, who was on drugs at the time, was shot twice and died on the scene. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office said Harrison’s actions were justified.

Officers linked Turner to three other armed robberies in November and December of 2016. He was caught on surveillance videos in each. But it wasn’t until Turner’s death officers were able to connect the dots. They said he also fired his gun during those robberies.

“Those cause greater concern, someone who’s willing to fire a weapon rather than just carry it are always a little more important to us.”