Hardeman County Schools closed Thursday, Friday due to sickness of many students, staff

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Too many people are sick in Hardeman County for the schools to open.

Hardeman County Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday.

The district said it made that decision because many students and teachers have the flu or strep throat.

During these days, the district will clean and sanitize the schools to prevent others from getting sick.

The schools should be open again Monday.