Grizzlies make it back-to-back wins with victory in Chicago

CHICAGO, IL-Mike Conley and Marc Gasol each scored 27 points to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 98-91 win against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Conley and Gasol scored 18 of the team’s 24 points in the fourth quarter as the Grizzlies held off the Bulls, who lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Memphis, which had lost five straight before winning Monday, earned its second straight win.

Chicago never led in the second half, but Nikola Mirotic had a pair of tying 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Both were answered by Gasol, his teammate on the Spanish national team.

The Bulls were without Dwyane Wade down the stretch after he injured his right elbow with 8:34 remaining. He did not return.

Rajon Rondo scored 17 points to lead Chicago.