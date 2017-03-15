Gas pump explodes after driver crashes into it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, Wa. --"I was standing right here, heard the boom, looked down the street and saw the sparks. Heard another boom and another boom."

That noise David Dulz heard was the sound of an out of control SUV slamming into a gas station. On impact, the pump exploded.

Dulz rushed to get the driver out of the damaged Nissan Xterra SUV.

"He seemed like he was in shock. I though he would be cut or hurt or limping-- totally fine."

The officers checked to see if the driver had been drinking, but Dulz said he was clearly in shock.

"He told me his brakes failed. Kept telling me 'My brakes didn't work, my brakes didn't work.'"

Before hitting the gas pump, police said the SUV crashed into a Honda. The force split it in half and smashed it into a building.

That driver was critically injured and he had to be rescued from the mangled metal.

Dulz said it's possible the driver hit the gas instead of the brakes.

"Yeah, but he kept accelerating. I don't think it was the brakes....I think maybe hit the accelerator."

Seattle Police said the driver passed the sobriety tests. They don't think he was impaired, but they had his blood drawn to make sure. It will take weeks for the toxicology results and for the investigation to be completed.