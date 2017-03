MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All of the Mid-South is under a freeze warning until 6 a.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service expects a hard freeze for areas of the Mid-South east of the Mississippi River, with Arkansas getting just a regular freeze.

Remember to bring your pets and plants inside!

