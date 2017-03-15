× Father accused of using 9,7 and 4 year old to shoplift from Target store

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A man is in serious trouble after he was caught using three small children to shoplift from a Georgia Target store.

Security cameras were rolling as Cozy Blackmon entered the retail store with a 9, 7 and 4 year old. He then directed them to pick up DVDs off the displays and quickly tear the theft prevention devices off. They were then told to place the merchandise in a plastic bag.

According to WSB, a security guard even heard one of the girls tell Blackmon, “We gonna make some money up here in Target today.”

All of them were detained as they were trying to leave the store. Blackmon was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and carrying a concealed weapon after police discovered a load .22 pistol in his backpack.