Family funeral ends with altercation, shots fired

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family funeral turned violent after someone pulled out a gun and opened fire.

It all happened at a cemetery at Hacks Cross and Holmes Wednesday afternoon.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told WREG the family was attending a loved one’s funeral when an altercation started.

SCSO said that’s when a family member of the deceased pulled a gun and started shooting, firing about eight or nine shots into the air.

Thankfully, no one was hit.

SCSO spokesman Earle Farrell said there is “a lot of bad blood” between the family of the deceased and the family of the deceased’s wife, which caused the fight.

The suspect drove away in a blue or green van. Deputies are now searching for her.