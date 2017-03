× Authorities searching for violent robbery suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for several suspects following a violent robbery in the Oakhaven area.

The incident happened in the 3000 block of Christine Road just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Police told WREG’s Melissa Moon shots were fired but thankfully no one was hurt.

Crews are using a helicopter to search for the suspects.

If you can help, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.