× Victim rushed to the hospital following stabbing, suspect at large

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed by his pregnant girlfriend.

According to sources, the victim was in the 700 block of Decatur when he got into an argument with the woman. She reportedly tried to burn his clothes before stabbing him five times. The suspect’s sister told WREG the victim’s finger was nearly severed during the attack.

His condition has not been released.

The woman is currently at large. It’s unclear if she will be facing any charges.