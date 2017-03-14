× Traffic moving again after I-40 bridge crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple vehicles have crashed on the Hernando de Soto Bridge over the Mississippi River.

The crash was reported at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday and happened near the Arkansas-Tennessee state line.

The eastbound I-40 lanes over the bridge were closed, but traffic can pass through again now that the scene has been cleared. The westbound side is fully open.

Crews from Memphis Fire and the Arkansas Highway Patrol are on the scene.

No word yet on any injuries.