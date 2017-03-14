× St. Louis pastor accused of stealing people’s savings, disappearing

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A St. Louis pastor is in trouble after he reportedly swindled some of his constituents out of their life savings and then disappeared.

Mark Stafford reportedly runs The Stafford Financial Firm and was the pastor of New Birth Power Plex Ministries in St. Louis. He was accused of using his position to seek out new clients.

“This gentleman, through his position as a pastor, was able to get a lot of people to meet with him, trust him, and invest with him. It’s a concern when you don’t go through the proper channels,” Bill Smith with the Better Business Bureau told KMOV.

At least two of his clients reported they invested $15,000 and $91,000 with his firm, but when they tried to get back in touch with him, he disappeared. He has not been seen at his business or at his church.