Snoop Dogg shoots clown version of President Trump in new video

LOS ANGELES — Snoop Dogg’s latest project is turning some heads.

In the video, a clown is dressed like President Donald Trump. The rapper is seen pointing a gun to the clown’s head, then pulls the trigger. A “Bang” sign flies out of the end of the barrel of the gun and the clown closes its eyes.

According to USA Today, the rapper has opposed Mr. Trump since before his election to the presidency.

When asked about the scene, Snoop Dogg told Billboard, “Nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this f–king clown as president, and the s*** that we dealing with out here, so I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being.”

Warning: Viewer Discretion is Advised