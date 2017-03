Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A 12-year-old fighting Leukemia is getting a trip of a lifetime thanks to the generosity of her classmates.

Mt. Juliet Middle School partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to to raise more than $5,000 so Sarah Meers could visit Paris, WTVF learned.

The sixth grader didn't know about the surprise or the assembly Friday afternoon, so the entire thing came as a complete surprise.

And it was all caught on camera!