× Police: Dad confesses to killing daughters during 911 call

ST. CHARLES, Ill. — “I just shot and killed my two kids and I shot my wife, and I’m going to kill myself now.”

That was the message Randall Coffland had for a 911 dispatcher Friday evening after gunshots rang out inside a condominium complex in St. Charles. When authorities arrived on the scene, they discovered Coffland dead along with his two 16-year-old daughters, Brittany and Tiffany. They were both shot once in the head.

Their mother, Anjum, was also shot in the leg. She is still recovering at the hospital.

Police believe the shooting was the result of a domestic incident, CBS News reported.