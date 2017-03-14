Police cars crash during chase downtown, officer injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police cars crashed downtown when they tried to chase after suspects.

Two squad cars were involved and are visibly damaged.

It started when police received a call about people trying to break into vehicles at Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, the suspects drove away from the scene in three cars, one of them stolen.

Two police cars crashed into each other near Riverside Drive and Monroe Avenue while chasing after them.

One officer was injured and taken to the hospital. That officer is not in critical condition, and the other officer wasn’t hurt.

Police said the driver of the stolen car lost control, and it hit a building at Second Street and Jefferson Street. Police took the driver and passenger, a 19-year-old and a 16-year-old, into custody.

Another car, a black Kia, hit an unrelated car at the same location, but the driver fled the scene. Police cannot confirm if that driver is connected to the suspects in the stolen car but did say that was one of the cars that sped away with the others from Bass Pro.

The suspects who drove away in a silver Infiniti are also still at large.