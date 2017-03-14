× One suspect behind bars, another still at large following Oxford knife attack

OXFORD, Miss. — One man is in custody and another is on the run after a violent armed robbery in Oxford.

The victim told police it all started when two men began chasing him with a knife. Once he was on the ground, the two tried to stab him in the neck while kicking him in the head.

The attack ended when the suspects grabbed his phone, $940 and some cigarettes from his pocket and took off.

Authorities quickly identified the two suspects as Cory Fulgham, 23, and Grady Bishop.

Fulgham has been taken into custody and charged with armed robbery. The second suspect is still at large.