× ‘Oh, just leave her’; Mother abandons 2-year-old in busy grocery store

RIVERSIDE, Ca. –Authorities are searching for a mother who abandoned her 2-year-old child at a busy grocery store in California.

It happened at the Food 4 Less in Riverside this week. The mother was caught on security cameras entering the store with the toddler in tow. Several minutes later, she checks out and leaves.

The child was not with her.

But the most heartbreaking part of the story is when a good Samaritan, seeing the child is being left, picks her up and takes her back to mom.

The mother reportedly turned back and said “Oh, just leave her,” and kept on walking.

The 2-year-old is reportedly in child protective service’s custody.